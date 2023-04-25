Stearns Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collections Announced

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Outlying communities in Stearns County who may have difficulty getting to the Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Waite Park, should mark their calendar for when the mobile collection unit comes to their community.

There will be 14 scheduled stops this spring, summer, and fall, including five stops out of county.

This Saturday, residents can bring their hazardous waste products to the Civic Arena in Paynesville from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Other stops are scheduled through September in small communities spread throughout the county.

Common products for recycling include paints, stains, solvents, adhesives, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, car seats, and garden chemicals. Appliances, automotive products, and furniture are not allowed.

Other stops include...

Wednesday, May 17 at River Lakes Arena in Richmond 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24 at Fire and Ambulance Station in Melrose 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 1 TBD in Milaca 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 15 at Mille Lacs Public Works in Wahkon 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Monday, June 20 at Clear Lake City/Fire Hall 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, June 27 at Santiago Township Hall 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2 at Sauk Centre Hockey Arena 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16 at Holdingford School 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 16 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Albany 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23 at the Greenwald Rec Building 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 23 at Eden Valley Public Works 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 9 at Benton County Public Works in Foley 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 23 at A.M. Maus and Sons in Kimball 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

The permanent facility also accepts products year-round, Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and the second and third Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. - Noon.

The Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste Facility is located at 3601 5th Street South in Waite Park.

