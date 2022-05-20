Stearns History Museum Plans Busy Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- Spy School is coming to the Stearns History Museum.

The “Whippersnapper Hour” is Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Kids will learn all about the different spy tactics used during World War 2, and then use the skills to solve an escape room at the Stearns History Museum.

Spy School is free for members and $3 for non-members.

Following the Whippersnapper Hour, the Stearns History Museum will host a picnic in the plaza.

The Member Appreciation Picnic brings food and drinks as well as yard games to the Stearns History Museum’s plaza, rain or shine, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

To RSVP, call 320-253-8424 or email info@stearnshistorymuseum.org.