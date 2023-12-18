Stearns History Museum Looking For Your 80’s Rock Memorabilia

The Stearns History Museum is asking local residents who remember blown-out hair, denim everything and leg warmers for contributions to an upcoming exhibit.

The museum will celebrate its 40th year in its current building with 'big exhibit' taking visitors on a trip down memory lanes to the 1980's! Please, no toys!

But we have a problem! We lack some things in our collection to represent this decade. Specific items we are looking for include: clothing; pop culture items like music, movies, and posters; and household and houseware items. Please no toys as we have plenty from our Toy Exhibit to choose from thanks to the generosity of the people of Stearns County. Your support is what makes this museum and all we do possible!

Did you get a concert t-shirt at the George Thorogood and the Destroyers show in May of 1986 at St. Cloud State University? Maybe it doesn't fit so well anymore or maybe your spouse has given you an ultimatum of the shirt or them? Donate it to the museum for the cause!

Perhaps you grabbed a concert poster off the wall on your way out of The Smithereens show in October of 1988 (just five bucks a ticket) and still have it rolled up in the attic? The history museum could definitely use this!

Items outside of the world of music are also being accepted, like movie posters and artifacts. Do you have anything associated with the 1989 cinema classic "Catch Me If You Can," filmed right here in St. Cloud?

Anyone who would like to donate items of interest can contact either Michelle Skroch or Eric Cheever at 320-253-8424 or email info@stearns-museum.org.

