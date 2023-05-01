Stearns County to Release Proposed 5-Year Construction Plan
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is unveiling its new Five-Year Highway Construction Program.
There will be a public meeting Tuesday at the Public Works Building at 455 28th Avenue South in Waite Park at 7:00 p.m.
The county is considering the plan which outlines several projects and their funding sources, including federal, state, and local dollars.
A preview of the plan will be available on the county's website earlier Tuesday.
