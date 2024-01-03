Stearns County Offering Free Radon Testing Kits

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- January is National Radon Action Month and Stearns County has a limited number of free radon test kits available.

Stearns County Environmental Services has 200 test kits for residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tests can be picked up at the Environmental Services office on the 2nd floor of the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park, or at the Household Hazardous Waste drive-thru during regular business hours.

Radon is a colorless and odorless gas that seeps from the ground into homes and can lead to lung cancer. It's the 2nd leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, but is preventable.

Officials estimate that more than 40% of Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon gas.

The Environmental Services Office can be reached at 656-3613 to see if any testing kits are still available.

