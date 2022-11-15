Stearns County Man Sentenced For Selling Meth Behind Bars

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A Stearns County man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for running a meth ring while still in jail.

Officials at the U.S. Justice Department say 39-year-old Robert Edward Maloney, while in a Minnesota state prison in the spring of 2019, coordinated with outside individuals to sell methamphetamine.

Jail officials recorded Maloney’s phone calls while he arranged meetings, discussed prices, and coordinated deliveries of meth. Maloney also threatened a witness.

After a four-day trial, Maloney was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in April. He was sentenced to 262 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release yesterday.

The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, and the Minnesota Department of Corrections.