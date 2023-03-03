Stearns County Jury Acquits Man of Murder Charges
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One of four suspects believed to be involved in the murder of a woman in south St. Cloud in 2021 has been acquitted of the charges.
Twenty-seven-year-old Kenneth Carter has been acquitted on charges of 1st-degree and 2nd-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Keisa Lange.
Thirty-seven-year-old Alicia Lewis pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding an offender after the fact in February 2022.
Two other defendants 25-year-old Deantae Davis and 35-year-old Angela Jones are charged with two counts of 1st-degree premeditated murder and two counts of 2nd-degree murder.
Jones is also charged with murder in the shooting death of Janessa Harris. Those cases are still working their way through the court system.
According to court documents, a Stearns County jury acquitted Carter on the charges Thursday.
Lange was found at the end of Cooper Avenue South in June 2021. She had been shot multiple times.
A grand jury indicted the defendants on the 1st-degree premeditated murder charge in July 2021.
