Stearns County Assisting Veterans With Toxic Exposure Claims

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota veterans who need help with claims related to toxic exposure can attend a free clinic this week.

Stearns County is holding a PACT Act claims clinic on Friday. In August 2022, the federal government passed the PACT Act which expanded benefits for veterans who were exposed to burn pits or other toxins such as Agent Orange during their service.

The deadline to apply for those benefits is September 30th, 2023.

At Friday’s clinic, veterans and their families can meet with representatives to enroll in the VA health care system, get a toxic exposure screening, get updates on existing claims, or open a new claim.

A limited number of appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome. Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD-214 or discharge papers with them. You can reserve your spot by calling 320-255-6340.

The clinic runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.

