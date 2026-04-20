COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP

SUNDAY APRIL 19th

STCC CYCLONES 2 WILLMAR CC WARRIORS 0

The Cyclones out hit the Warriors four to one, including a home run and a double.

Chris Garner threw a gem, he threw seven innings, he gave up one hit and he

recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Jaxon Barker, he went 1-3 with a home run for

two RBIs. Ben Rothstein went 1-3 with a double and Luke Dam had a walk and he

scored a run. Carter Gmahl went 1-4, Easton Peters went 1-3, Josh Kingery,

Landon Neiman and JT Tirado all had one walk.

The Warriors starting pitcher Joe Liebl threw seven innings, he gave up four hits,

two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dylan Kluis led the Warrior

offense, he went 1-2.

STCC CYCLONES 16 WILLMAR CC WARRIORS 0

The Cyclones out hit the Warriors sixteen to two, including six doubles and a

triple. Josh Kingery started on the mound, he earned the win with six innings of

work. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ethan

Knutson threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded two

strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Carter Gmahl, he went 2-3 with a triple for

three RBIs, two walks, one stolen base and he scored three runs. Luke Dam went

2-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Kingery went 2-4 with a

double for a RBI and a walk. Jaxon Barker went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and a

walk. Ben Rothstein went 3-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. JT

Tirado went 1-2 with a double for a RBI, a walk, three stolen bases and he scored

two runs. Luke Illies went 2-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Luke

Bieniek went 1-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Carson McCain went 1-3 with a

double and a stolen base and Easton Peters had a walk, a stolen base, he scored

a run and he was credited for a RBI.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Dominic Rose, he threw five innings, he gave

up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Smith

threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded

three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Joe Liebl, he went 1-3 and Deggen

Maurice went 1-1. Davis Patzer had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Nolan

Eischens was hit by a pitch and Luke Kester had a walk.

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 9 ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 6

The Legends out hit the Golden Rams eleven to eight, including a home run and

three doubles. Jack Lundquist was the starting pitcher for the LeGends, he

threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and

he recorded six strikeouts.

The LeGends offense was led by Jonah DeJong, he went 2-4 with a home run for

three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Ovsak went 2-4 for a RBI, had had

a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Bryant went 2-4 with a double for a

RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Alex Blame went 2-3 with a walk and

a stolen base. Colby Hanson went 1-2 with a doubler for a RBI, a stolen base and

he scored a pair of runs. Kobe Snyder went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he

scored a run, Gabe Cabrera went 1-4 for a RBI and Carson Davis had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Golden Rams was Andrew Pier, he threw six innings,

he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Camden Everhard, he went 1-3 with a home

run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and Carson Shaver went 2-4 with a double for

a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Evan Krogen went 1-3 for a RBI

and Brett Leabch went 2-4 and he scored two runs. Isaiah mead went 1-2 with a

double and a walk and Ramon Perez had a walk. Cole Swift went 1-4 and Collin

Tolefson had a walk and he scored two runs.

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 8 ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 1

The LeGends out hit the Rams eight to two, including two home runs, a triple and

a pair of doubles. Deshawn Robinson was the starting pitcher for the LeGends,

he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded

seven strikeouts. Jonah DeJon threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired two.

The LeGends offense was led by Jonah DeJong went 3-4 with two home runs and

a double for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Sam Ovsak went 2-4 with a

home run and a triple for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Colby Hanson went

2-2 with a home run for a RBI and a walk. Robe Snyder went 1-3 with a double for

a RBI and a walk, Matt Bryant and Alex Blaine each had a walk and Cayde

Behrmann scored a run.

Isaac Kawleswski threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, four walks

and he recorded four strikeouts. They offense was led by Carson Shaver, he went

1-1 with a home run for a RBI and a walk. Cole Swift went 1-3, Camden Everhart

and Will Ambrose both had a walk.

ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 1 GUSTAVUS OLES 0

The Johnnies out hit the Oles five to two and they got a gem from starting pitcher

Matt Magnuson. He threw ten innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he

recorded ten strikeouts. The Johnnies put their run in the bottom of the tenth

inning.

The Johnnies offense was led by Reed Marquardt, he went 2-4 and Alex Matchey

went 2-4 with a stolen base. Mason McCurdy went 1-3, Will Koeppen had two

walks and a stolen base and Owen Amrhein had a stolen base and he scored a

run.

The Oles starting pitcher was Kevin Steel threw eight innings, he gave up four

hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. JT Utsch threw 1 1/3 innings, he

gave up a hit and one run. The Oles offense was led by Henry Black, he went 1-4,

Cole Pleimann went 1-2 with a walk and Jack Pettit had a walk.

ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 9 GUSTAVUS OLES 4

The Johnnies out hit the Oles ten to eight, including a pair of doubles. Dylan

Bloom started on the mound for the Johnnies, he threw six innings to earn the

win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Noah Jensen threw one inning to close it out, he gave up three hits, three runs,

one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Johnnie’s offense was led by Will Koeppen went 2-4 for three RBIs and

Justin Brooks went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Alex Matchey went

2-4 for a RBI and a walk and Brendan Hemr went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, a

walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason McCurdy went 1-2 for a RBI, a

walk and he scored two runs and Owen Amrhein went 1-3 and he scored a run.

Riley Schwellenbach went 2-2 with a double for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and

he scored two runs. Reed Marquardt scored a run and he was credited for a RBI

and Will Wareham had a walk and he scored a run.

The Oles starting pitcher was Alex Oehlke, he threw two innings, he gave up

seven hits, five runs and one walk. Parker Kruglik threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave

up two hits, three runs and one walk. Joey Haas threw 1 1/3 innings, he issued

two walks and Nolan Nelson threw one inning, he gave up a walk and a run.

The Oles offense was led by Jack Pettit, he went 3-4 for a RBI and he scored two

runs. Frank Lavin went 1-3 and he scored a run and Les Pusterla went 1-3. Mason

Buck went 1-3 with two walks, Kameron Kreafle was credited for a RBI and Joey

King scored a run

MINOT BEAVERS 2 STC UNIV. HUSKIES 0

The Beavers out hit the Huskies eight to four and they had a pitching gem by

Ayden Gauerbrei, He threw seven innings, he gave up four singles, two walks

and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Beavers offense was led by Cowan Meyer, he went 1-3 for two RBIs and he

scored a run. Michael Williamson went 2-3 and Noah Madas went 2-3 and he

scored a run. Colton Bagshawe went 1-3 with a triple, Jake Orthner and Oscar

Pegg both went 1-3.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Kahler Key, he threw seven innings, he gave up

eight hits, two runs no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Huskies

offense was led by Hayden Frank, Wilmis Castro, Eric Bello and Max Robinson all

went 1-3, Ryan Cahoon and Jonathan Pribula both had a walk and Wyatt Tweet

was hit by a pitch.

MINOT BEAVERS 2 STC UNIV. HUSKIES 0

The Beavers were out hit by the Huskies and the Beavers collected a big double.

Wyatt Toth started on the mound for the Beavers, he threw eight innings, he gave

up five hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Connor Meldwin threw one inning, he

recorded one strikeout.

The Beavers offense was led by Colton Bashaw, he went 2-5 with a double for a

RBI and Noah Madas had a walk and was credited for a RBI. Cowan Meyer went

1-3 with a walk and a stolen base and and Michael Williams had a walk and he

was hit by a pitch. Oscar Pegg went 1-4, Mason Boyken had a stolen base and he

scored a run and Vinnie Gates had a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Connor Larson, he threw six innings, he gave

up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Parker Lewin

threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

Seth Luther threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded

two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Jonathon Pribula, Wyatt Tweet and Hayden

Frank all went 1-4. Wilmis Castro went 1-3 and Liam Moreno went 1-2 and he was

hit by a pitch.