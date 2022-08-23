Are you a fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien books? This airbnb has the feeling of something from some of his stories.

This Airbnb is the Loft of the Shire in the Woods. They are a grouping of cabins in McGrath, Minnesota. McGrath is about an hour and half North of St. Cloud near Brainerd lakes area.

attachment-Loft kitchenette loading...

There are so many unique features in some of these cabins. There is a small kitchenette, winding staircase, small living area, yet cozy and has everything you need for a weekend getaway for a couple or just hang out by yourself.

Get our free mobile app

The area will have you feeling like you have gone far away from where you live, except it's not far from any city. You can take advantage of whatever the season is... winter activities, check out the Fall colors, go kayaking or fishing, you name it, it's a great retreat without spending a ton of money. It's like a vacation on a budget that isn't exactly a "staycation" like some people are having to do with inflation causing a lot of people to forgo any sort of vacation this year.

This would be so cool to spend the holidays in this little cabin... or at least to decompress after the holidays with a lot of family fun and entertaining. Get some much needed peace and quiet (for one or two) and enjoy everything that nature has to offer.

Right now, this airbnb goes for $86 a night. Has one bedroom, two beds and one bathroom. What more do you need? It's so cute.

You can check out more of the pictures and some of the activities that you can enjoy while staying at the "Loft Shire in the Woods" Airbnb.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.