State Tournament Wrestling Recap

Paynesville Wrestling (photo courtesy of Roger Mischke)

Weekly roundup on the results of the State and Sections, following, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Holdingford, Paynesville Area, Royalton-Upsala, Kimball Area, Eden Valley-Watkins from the Central MN Conference. St. Cloud Crush, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids and Rocori from the Central Lakes Conference. Little Falls, Pierz, Foley and Albany from the Granite Ridge Conference and Becker from the Mississippi 8 Conference.

CLASS A

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers earned five state medals, Masyn Patrick (145/46-0) earned the state championship! Wyatt Novitzki (133/41-11 earned third place and Simon Boeckman (160/45-8 both earned third place medals. Wyatt Pilarski )127/31/17 earned fourth place and William Pilarski (152/37-10) earned fifth place. Luke Bieniek (172/43-9) earned sixth place and Jaxson Bartkowicz (189/45-4) state runner-up.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned three state tournament medals, Jamison Meagher (114/33-6) earned second place, Peyton Hemmesch (189/40-6) earned third place and Tyson Meagher (107/35-7) earned sixth place!

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles earned one state medal by Nick Becker (285/37-8) he earned fourth place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAQUARS

The Jaquars earned three state medals, Carson Gilbert (215/39-0) earned the state championship! Noah Jensen (107/39-8) earned third place and Brett DeRoo (160/41-4) earned place.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals earned one state medal by Brandon Mugg (285/40-4), he earned fifth place.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs earned two state tournament medals, Mark Schiefelbein (152/36-6) and Hank Meyer (189/14-3) both earned fourth place medals!CLASS AA

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Becker Bulldogs defeated Section 3AA Champions Marshall 38-25 in the AA State Duals 38-25! The Bulldogs were defeated by Section 2AA Champions Watertown-Mayer 32-26 in the semifinals. They did defeated Section 4AA Champions Simley 28-26 to earn third place the State AA Duals. Braydon Boots and Kaden Nicolas both went 3-0 and Boston Kuschel, Bennet Kujawa, Landen Kujawa and Owen Angell all 2-1! The Bulldogs earned ind. State tournament medals. Landon Kujawa (145/52-3) and Kaden Nicolas (152/43-3) both earned state championships, Boston Kuschel (121/36-4) earned third place, Bennett Kujawa (133/44-3 earned fourth place and Owen Angell (172/34-2) earned fifth place.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers earned three state tourney medals, Ivan Petrich (215/40-4) earned second place, Beau Robinson (160/35-7) earned third place and Noah Cameron (145/32-7) earned fifth place. Seth Ramsdell (107/25-15) did not place place.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers earned one state tournament medal, Caleb Koch (189/38-5) earned fifth place. Kyle Stangle (107/41-1, Rylan Gruber (114/378, Carter young (133/44-4 and Grady Young (139/28-14 didn’t place.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons season was concluded, Wyatt Wall (139/348), Tyler Wilhelmi (160/18-14 and William Gutormson (172/20-6) didn’t place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies Connor Plumski (189/43-6) earned second place!

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The didn’t have any state qualifiers!

CLASS AAA

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush Sutton Kenning (189/48-3) earned the section place state tournament medal! Jack Hamak did win a pair of state tournament matches,, he earned his season at 34-11!

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Jordan Gulden (285/39-7) season ended with two close state tourney losses!

