State Patrol: Take Time to Brush Up on Winter Driving Skills

ST. CLOUD -- With falling temperatures and rain and snow in the forecast, it's time to break out those winter driving skills again.

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says now is the time to get back into the habit of slowing down and increasing your following distance. He says poor road conditions are no excuse for getting into a crash...

It's not the weather or the road conditions that cause a crash. It's because somebody failed to maintain control of their vehicle, failed to use due care, whatever it may be. Each and every one of us is responsible for becoming and remaining aware of actual and potential hazards. Now, weather can be a factor, but that's not the reason they happen. Everybody needs to be accountable and responsible for their vehicle.

Some other tips for safe winter driving include slowing your vehicle before a curve or a turn. Grabow says braking into a turn can cause you to lose traction and get into a skid.

If you find yourself starting to slide out of control, take your foot off the gas and steer into the skid to try to bring the vehicle back into your line of travel.

Get our free mobile app

Also, Grabow says to make sure your vehicle is winter prepared with good tires, good windshield wipers, and a working windshield defrost.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State