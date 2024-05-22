State Of Minnesota Declares Wednesday ‘Wolves Back’ Day

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared Wednesday, May 22nd 'Wolves Back' Day with a special proclamation.

"Basketball has a long, rich and sometimes painful history in Minnesota. The Minneapolis Lakers dominated in the National Basketball Association, winning five championships from 1949-1954 before they were stolen by coastal elites and flown to Los Angeles in 1960. The Minnesota Timberwolves were founded 29 years later, bringing professional basketball back to Minnesota in 1989 and

"Reigning champions Denver Nuggets fell to the Wolves on their home court after a lively seven game series that included the largest Game 7 comeback in NBA history and

"It is the first time in 20 years, since the glory days of Kevin Garnett, that the Timberwolves have punched their Big Ticket to the Western Conference Finals and

"Naz Reid and

"Games one and two of the Western Conference Finals will be hosted at Target Center in Minneapolis and

"Young and old sports fans have a sense of optimism not often felt in Minnesota and

"At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024, all eyes will be on the North as the Timberwolves being conference championship basketball back to Minnesota again and

"Anthony Edwards extended a warm invitation to NBA legend Charles Barkley to come witness the greatness that is Minnesota and

"Sportsmanship, camaraderie, friendship and variety of dining and entertainment options await Mr. Barkley and others who come to visit our state for the series and

"Sports have the power to bring people together, and Minnesota fans are excited to cheer on our beloved Timberwolves."

If you take the first letter from each line of the Governor's proclamation, it spells the Wolves' new catch phrase 'Bring Ya Ass,' which Anthony Edwards told Charles Barkley following the Wolves' win over Denver on Sunday night.