Former Cathedral standout and St. Cloud native Nate Schmidt is bringing the Stanley Cup to his hometown today, Monday, August 25th. Schmidt won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers for his first NHL title in June of this year during his 12th NHL season.

Schmidt will bring the Cup to the Muncipal Athletic Complex on Monday. Doors open at 11 a.m., with Schmidt addressing the crowd, and photo opportunities with the Cup will begin at Noon. The event is scheduled to run until 2 p.m..

Schmidt, who played for the Crusaders from 2006-2009, scored 48 goals in 57 games played with Cathedral. After one season with the USHL's Fargo Force, Schmidt went on to play three seasons with the University of Minnesota.

After going undrafted, Schmidt signed with the Washington Capitals, splitting time between the NHL club and its Hershey, Pennsylvania affiliate for the first three seasons of his professional career before settling in for good during the 2015-16 season.

Schmidt spent three years with the Vegas Golden Knights before a season with the Vancouver Canucks (2020-21), followed by three seasons with the Winnipeg Jets. Last year was Schmidt's first with the Panthers. He is signed to play for the Utah Mammoth for the upcoming season.

WHAT: STANLEY CUP

WHERE: MAC St. CLOUD

WHEN: MONDAY, AUGUST 25th 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COST: FREE