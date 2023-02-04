St. Paul Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 169 in Zimmerman

St. Paul Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 169 in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Zimmerman Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 169.

The Minnesota State Patrol says one car was going south on Highway 169 and a second car was going east on Fremont Avenue when they collided in the intersection.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the first car, 65-year-old Carlos Mayedo of St. Paul, was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car, 16-year-old Caden Galvan of Princeton was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 23 astronomical events to look out for in 2023

Sta﻿cker compiled a list of 23 astronomical events to observe in 2023 using a variety of news and scientific sources. 

Historic cities: 10 metros with the oldest homes

New Jersey Real Estate Network collected U.S. Census Bureau data to understand which metro regions have the most old homes, which include houses built in 1949 or earlier.
Filed Under: Crash, crash reports, highway 169, injury crash, minnesota state patrol, Princeton, Sherburne County, st. paul, Zimmerman
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports