St. Paul Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 169 in Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Zimmerman Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 169.
The Minnesota State Patrol says one car was going south on Highway 169 and a second car was going east on Fremont Avenue when they collided in the intersection.
The driver of the first car, 65-year-old Carlos Mayedo of St. Paul, was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second car, 16-year-old Caden Galvan of Princeton was not hurt.
