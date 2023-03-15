St. Paddy’s Day Parade Set for Saturday in Marty

MARTY (WJON News) -- Folks in the small town of Marty are hoping you save some St. Patrick's Day celebrating for Saturday. While the holiday is officially on Friday, the parade they claim is "so nice they do it twice" will take place on Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Jessica Wessling and her husband Chet own the Pearl Lake Lodge in Marty. They help organize the parade through town and say everyone is welcome to either be in the parade or watch from the side.

Wessling says the Holy Cross Youth Group will be selling burgers and pizza slices and there will be four bars at the Pearl Lake Lodge. Everything opens up starting at 9:00 a.m.

Following the parade, Wessling says everyone is invited to stick around for live music on the patio stage.

They will be offering free sober cabs for up to 15 miles.

The annual event attracts about 4,000 to the party in Marty.

