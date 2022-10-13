St. James Man Cited In Becker Rollover

BECKER (WJON News) - Both the driver and a passenger walked away from a rollover crash Wednesday night in Becker.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 10 in Becker at about 9:30. A Chevrolet Avalanche pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 10 had rolled.

The driver, 37-year-old Denis Velasquez from St. James had lost control of the truck, left the road, and rolled. Neither Velasquez nor an 18-year-old passenger was injured.

Velasquez was cited for driving after revocation and duty to drive with due care.