St. Cloud’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s Kicks Off Saturday

The Alzheimer's Association is holding their annual Walk To End Alzheimer's at Lake George on Saturday, September 25.

St. Cloud residents are encouraged to participate in-person at the Lake George Municipal Complex starting at 9 a.m. with check-in.

The organization will host their opening ceremony starting at 10 a.m. with the walk to immediately follow. The ceremony will honor people affected by Alzheimer's with different colors of Promise Garden Flowers that show each person's connection to the disease.

Walk Committee Chair James Newman said, "Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and other dementias, and the work to achieve that begins here at home." According to the official news release, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's

If you want to participate in the walk, you're asked to register early and help with the fundraising effort. The organization's goal is to raise $95,000. That money helps provide free care and support services to those with the disease.

Registration is free and open to people of all ages.

If you'd like to help the effort virtually, you can walk at home and experience the opening ceremony and Promise Garden Ceremony through an app on your phone. You'll also be able to track your walk from home.

You can find more information and pre-register on the Walk To End Alzheimer's website. The local chapter is located at 600 25th Avenue South in St. Cloud. You can also get more information by calling them at 800-272-3900.

