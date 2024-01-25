St. Cloud’s Veterans Rock Searching for Artist Submissions

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Veterans Rock is looking for artists to help bring their ideas to life.

The group is looking for a veteran from every branch of the military to paint a mural on a granite boulder placed in Wilson Park.

Caroline Stringer is the President of Veterans Rock.

Veterans Rock is a nonprofit that was established a little over a year ago. The purpose of our project is to bring a veteran's monument to St. Cloud that is representative of all members of the military. We set a granite boulder in Wilson Park, and we are looking for members of each branch of the military to contribute to painting a mural on that rock.

The granite boulder is already set in Wilson Park, and Stringer hopes to make artist selections this spring and debut the final project on Veteran’s Day.

If you apply:

You must be a veteran of one of the military branches (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Space Force)

Visit their Facebook Page to fill out an application.

to fill out an application. Submit five examples of your work.

For more information, reach out to the organization by email: veteransrockmn@gmail.com.

