For years we have had the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign around the holidays. Bell Ringers are at most entrances to stores and other places of business around the St. Cloud area.

It's so easy to walk by and throw in your loose change or paper money and add in some holiday cheer as you give.

Now, there is another way to give, if you choose to do so. The Salvation Army has gone digital! This is just as an alternative way to donate what you would like to. It's so easy too. If you see the digital sign with QR codes above the kettle, just scan one of those to donate the appropriate amount that coincides with the QR code. You do still have the option to donate your loose change and/or some paper money bills. They are just making it a little easier as many people do not carry cash as much as they have in the past.

If you would like to sign up to volunteer to be a bell ringer, you can do that by calling 320-252-4552 or by going to their website registertoring.com

If you don't want to stand out in the cold, or even just inside of a business, there is also the option of a "virtual ringer". The description on their website has this description for that type of volunteer:

It's a great thing to be able to give monetarily, but if the only way you are able to help out is with your time, that is also a big help.

