St. Cloud’s East Side Burger King Building Has Been Torn Down

The Burger King building on the east side of St. Cloud on Lincoln Avenue near Target has (finally) been torn down.

It was hard to even notice that the building had come down because it has been obscured by the giant mountains of dirt from the Highway 10/Highway 23 construction project.

WJON reported in April that the Burger King building had been sold. The speculation at that time was that there was another car wash coming to town.

WJON:

According to Benton County records, a company called CWP West LLC bought the property at 222 Lincoln Avenue Southeast recently. The city of St. Cloud has received building permit applications for the construction of a Mister Carwash on that site. Mister Carwash has one location already in St. Cloud on Division Street and another location along Highway 15 in Sartell which recently opened.

The location closed in 2018 and had sat vacant for five years before finally falling to the wrecking ball this week.

At one point the owners of the building even sold the playset to a local family for a bargain-bin price!

No one is sure if or when the car wash will open but we will keep you up to date on this site as soon as we find out!