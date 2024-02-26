St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash With Semi Truck
HAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash involving a semi on Monday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 10 in Sherburne County.
The patrol says an SUV driven by 36-year-old Saido Issa Salat and a semi driven by 64-year-old Thomas Franzwa of Oakdale were both westbound when the crash happened just after 1:30 p.m.
Troopers say the vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 10 and a private driveway near 32nd Street Southeast.
Salat was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Franzwa was not hurt.
