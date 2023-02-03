St. Cloud Woman Accused of Abusing Young Child

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman is accused of beating a small child with a clothes hanger.

Twenty-three-year-old Raslynn Evans is charged with a felony and two gross misdemeanors, including the malicious punishment of a child.

St. Cloud Police were recently called to investigate a report of child abuse. The caller told police they had noticed red welts on their grandchild's lower back.

Court records show when officers asked the three-year-old where the welts came from, they said Raslynn.

According to the charges, Evans is engaged to the child's mother and the child lives with them and also stays with the grandparents. The investigation led authorities to determine the welts were consistent with the shape of the clothes hangers in the mother's home.

Court records indicate Evans has a prior qualified domestic violence-related conviction which has prompted human services to file a petition for child protection services.

