St. Cloud to Highlight New Food Waste To Energy Pilot Project

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud will soon be testing out the process of turning food waste into energy.

Tri-County Solid Waste Commission is holding an open house Tuesday to highlight the new pilot program.

The Food Waste to Energy Pilot program is funded through the MPCA Environmental Assistance Grant.

As part of the program, food waste will be collected and processed locally to give the city an opportunity to gather data, experience, and the tools needed before deciding whether to create a permanent program.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says wasted food makes up about 18 percent of landfill contents in the state.

The open house is an outdoor event that will run from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Wastewater Treatment Facility.