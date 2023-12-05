St Cloud Technical and Community College Named “Best for Vets”

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Technical and Community College is celebrating its latest award.

SCTCC has been named in the Military Times’ 2023 Best for Vets – College list. The Cyclones are one of three Minnesota institutions to make the list.

Get our free mobile app

Heidi Smith, advisor to the Student Veterans of America Club, is proud of the award.

SCTCC’s inclusion on the Military Times’ list informs veterans that SCTCC is ensuring our service members and their families feel welcome and have an easy transition to civilian life. The College has and will continue to support veterans and military members by offering resources, shared spaces, and personal assistance.

Every year, the Military Times sends a questionnaire to colleges and universities nationwide asking about their programs for veterans. The results are analyzed with an eye toward student success, admissions, and a number of other factors.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College is regularly named in the Best for Vets list and is a Yellow Ribbon Company for its support of veterans and military families.

Find the complete "Best for Vets" list by clicking here.

READ RELATED ARTICLES