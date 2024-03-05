St. Cloud Team Ready for Adaptive Floor Hockey Tournament

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The high school tournament season continues, and this weekend it’s the St. Cloud Area Slapshots turn to make a run at the podium.

The 2024 Minnesota Adapted Floor Hockey Tournament runs this weekend at the Coon Rapids High School. In the CI tournament, the St. Cloud team, made up of students from St. Cloud’s Apollo and Tech High School, along with students from Sauk Rapids-Rice, and Sartell High Schools finished the season with a 9 and 1 record, and enter the tournament as the number 2 seed in the North Division.

They return to the state tournament after falling in the consolation semifinals last year.

They’ll face the Stillwater/Mahtomedi Ponies in the first round this Thursday at 8:00 pm.

The tournament will be live-streamed. For livestream information, click here.

For bracket information, click here.

