St Cloud Superman Arrested On Two Charges

St Cloud's, one and only, St Cloud Superman aka John Fillah was arrested Thursday, September 15th by St Cloud Police for disorderly conduct and blocking an intersection.

According to St Cloud Crime Watchers, Fillah was driving through St Cloud State's campus in his politically decorated vehicle yelling slurs and honking his clown horn at students, campus staff and St Cloud State University security officers..

Fillah was arrested by St Cloud Police with bail set at $2000.

Back in July there was an incident at Lake George where evidently, some "youths" we throwing objects at St Cloud Superman's vehicle. You've most likely seen this vehicle cruising around town. It's pretty hard to miss, donned with all kinds of Trump stuff. It seems all was resolved and no arrests were made.

My one encounter with St Cloud's Superman came 12-15 years ago. I was asked to sit in the radio station vehicle at Tech High School on yearbook signing day. I was there only to play tunes during the time students sign each other's yearbooks.

As I was just sitting in the station vehicle playing music for the event, I noticed St Cloud Superman standing across the street in his full Superman costume. Eventually, he wandered over and asked me nicely if I would pop a CD he had with him into the CD player in the vehicle. I thought. why not?

It turned out the the CD was the theme from Superman and once St Cloud Superman was positioned on the sidewalk in front of Tech High School, he signaled me to start the CD. As the Superman theme played he commenced to strutting up and down the sidewalk in his Superman garb for what seemed like a lifetime.

Like it or not, St Cloud Superman has been a fixture in St Cloud for as long as I can recall and I don't think he'll be going away anytime soon.

