St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics Opens Sartell Location

SARTELL -- A local dance and gymnastics studio has opened a second location.

St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics opened their new Sartell location last week, inside the Riverside Plaza.

Owner Sue Arnold says they were planning to open a second location prior to COVID, and knew the Sartell was where they wanted to be.

Last year we rented the Sartell Community Center, but we wanted our own space. We found this place and now have two areas to do dance and gymnastics in and it's working out great. We've been so welcomed by the Sartell community.

The new Sartell space, located inside the Riverside Plaza, is divided into both a dance and gymnastic floor to allow for classes to take place at the same time.

Instructor Sloan Scharzentraub says the students are excited to be training in this new space.

I taught a class yesterday and they were so excited to be in this space. They were bouncing off the walls and were excited about all the gymnastics equipment we had. They were definitely excited to be here.

Scharzentrab says classes will be the same at both locations, however they will be offering more morning classes in Sartell.

Arnold says this year marks their 70th season and she couldn't think of a better way to celebrate then with another studio.

It's a dream come true. We've been so grateful for what we've had over the last 70 years, but to have this second location is just priceless for me.

Arnold says they're grateful for the continued support throughout central Minnesota and are excited about this new chapter.