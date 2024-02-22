St. Cloud School District Approves New Teacher Contract

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Area School District has approved a new contract for their teachers.

The mediated settlement, approved by the school board at Wednesday night’s meeting, includes a four percent increase in year one teacher pay, along with step increases for all eligible teachers. In addition:

Teachers will see a $50 increase in the district’s monthly contribution to health insurance.

Teachers will work an extra 15 minutes each day.

Hourly pay will increase from $35.00/hour to $40.00/hour.

Summer professional work rates will increase from $140/day to $160/day.

In the second year of the contract, there will be a 2.25% increase in base pay for staff.

A summary of the contract is available by clicking here.

Tracy Flynn Bowe is the Executive Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations. She says she’s proud the negotiations between the two sides always kept the students in mind.

I'm really grateful that, although we hit difficult moments at times which is part of the process, there is an underlying commitment to partnership and to meeting the best interest of our students through the work that we did together. We heard from the mediator that this has not been the case in (many) districts across the state.

In total, the two-year contract is a 12.07% increase in costs for the district, but that includes the extra costs of a longer teacher workday. Removing the additional time requirements, the new contracts represent a 9.27% increase in costs to the district.

