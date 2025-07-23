The St. Cloud Rox snapped a five-game losing skid with a 10-4 win over Rochester Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 10-9 on the second half of the season and 35-17 overall.

St. Cloud started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Austin Haley charted a one-out single before coming around to score on an Ethan Gibson groundout. Jackson Cooke, Tanner Recchio and Nolan Geislinger each followed with walks to load the bases and Alex Dupuy followed them with a two-run single to make the score 3-0.

Cooke's RBI double in the bottom of the third inning scored Gibson and Augusto Mungarrieta to make the score 5-1 in favor of the Rox.

The Honkers scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning to cut the Rox lead to 5-3, but St. Cloud pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Geislinger started the scoring with a two-run single and was followed by a two-run double from Dupuy.

The Rox eight-game homestand continues with game two against Rochester on Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field. St. Cloud has home games through Sunday, an off day on Monday, then home games on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.