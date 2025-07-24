The St. Cloud Rox beat the Rochester Honkers 5-2 Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field to complete a two-game sweep. The Rox are now 36-17 overall and 11-9 on the second half of the season.

St. Cloud took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Josh Dykhoff scored on an Augusto Mungarrieta ground out, then made the score 2-0 on an Ethan Gibson groundout in the fourth inning for a 2-0 lead.

RALLY TIME

The Rox piled on in the bottom of the fifth with a cavalcade of walks, errors and hit-by-pitches. Jaixen Frost started the rally with a walk, followed by Nolan Geislinger getting hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second.

After a double steal, Alex Dupuy's groundout to second base scored Frost to make the score 3-0. Jackson Hauge and Dykhoff each drew walks to re-load the bases before

Carter Jorissen knocked in a pair of unearned runs with a fielder's choice groundout to make the score 5-0.

The Honkers would score single runs in the top of the sixth and top of the ninth innings.

HOLLIS, KING

JJ Hollis earned the win on the mound for St. Cloud after tossing seven stellar innings. The University of California product allowed just one run on six hits with six strikeouts to pick up his second win of the year.

WORKING FROM HOME

The Rox eight-game homestand continues on Wednesday night when they host the Minot Hot Tots at Joe Faber Field for Bobblehead Night. The homestand continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday before on off day on Monday. The Rox are also home Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

HEAR THE ROX

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.