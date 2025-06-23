St. Cloud Rox To Begin Extended Homestand On Monday

The St. Cloud Rox return home Monday night to begin a lengthy homestand. The Rox will host the Badlands Big Sticks for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Joe Faber Field.

The Rox currently boast a Northwoods League-best 20-6 record and .769 winning percentage, good for a 4.5 game lead over the Big Sticks in the Great Plains West Division.

Monday's game features a Tote Bag giveaway for the first 300 fans through the gates, while Tuesday's promotional giveaway is a stadium blanket. In addition, fans attending Tuesday's game will receive a certificate for a free Taco John's taco.

The homestand continues Wednesday with 'Rox in the Big Leagues' poster night for the first 500 fans, then on Thursday the first 300 adults will receive a Rox T-Shirt. Thursday's game also features a pregame, 2-for-1 special on beer.

Friday night's game promises postgame fireworks and on Saturday the Rox will hold their annual 'Piggy Bank Giveaway and Quarter Drop.' The first 275 kids through the gates get a piggy bank, then will have an opportunity to pick up $1,000 in quarters on the field after the game.