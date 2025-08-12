The St. Cloud Rox forced a deciding game three of their opening round playoff series with the Mankato MoonDogs by posting a 4-0 shutout Monday night at Joe Faber Field. The MoonDogs took game one in a ten-inning battle on Sunday night in Mankato.

Fourth-year Rox pitcher Hunter Day made perhaps the best start of his storied St. Cloud career in a clutch performance. The Minnesota State-Mankato hurler betrayed the city where he attends college with seven spectacular, shutout innings in which he struck out seven batters and allowed just four hits for the win.

Ben Smith followed with two shutout innings of his own to seal the win for St. Cloud.

Offensively, the Rox scored three runs in the third inning for an early lead. Alex Dupuy drew a bases-loaded walk, Tanner Recchio hit a sacrifice fly and Nolan Geislinger stole home on a double steal.

The deciding game of the best-of-three series will be played on Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

The St. Cloud Rox are looking for their second-ever Northwoods League championship. The Rox, who also reached the Collegiate World Series in 2015, 2021 and 2023, won the title in 2017.

The precursor to the Rox, the St. Cloud River Bats, won titles in 1998, 2000 and 2007.