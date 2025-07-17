After a four-day All Star break, the St. Cloud Rox are ready to return to Joe Faber Field for home games on Friday and Saturday night.

The Rox have rolled to a Northwoods League-best 34-13 record this season. By winning the first half title the Rox clinched a spot in the Northwoods League playoffs, and their second half record of 9-5 has them in first place of those standings as well.

St. Cloud sent five players to Wednesday's All Star Game in Madison, Wisconsin, including pitcher Jake Burcham. Burcham was the starting pitcher for the Great Plains team and pitched a scoreless inning.

On Friday the Rox will host the Mankato MoonDogs for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. It's a 'Fireworks Friday' at the ballpark, with a display happening at Joe Faber Field immediately following the game.

On Saturday the Rox will treat the first 500 fans through the gates to a team trading card set. Saturday's game is slated for a 6:05 p.m. start time.

After Saturday's game, the Rox have just 11 home games left in the regular season, including home games next Tuesday through Sunday.

St. Cloud Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

