St. Cloud Rox Finalize Coaching Staff – Season Fast Approaching

The St. Cloud Rox are ready to roll with their coaching staff now in place for the upcoming 2025 season. Assistants Cayden Taylor, Logan Lawrence and Drake Biggins will man the dugout this summer alongside Manager Nick Studdard.

“We are confident and excited to have a coaching staff in place who will not only continue the winning culture but help Rox players be the best they can be on and off the field,” said Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner in a press release.

Studdard returns after a terrific debut season as Field Manager for the Rox in which he led the team to a 45-28 record and a spot in the Great Plains Conference Championship. Prior to the 2024 season, Studdard had spent five years with the Rox as an assistant coach.

Taylor will serve as the team's Pitching Coach for the 2025 campaign. An assistant coach at Western Texas Junior College, Taylor takes the spot of the departed Evan Johnson, who is now with Youngstown State.

The Rox hitting coach this season will be Lawrence, who also coaches collegiately at Murray State. He previously coached at Northwest Florida State College as well.

Biggins, who coaches collegiately at Iowa Western JC, will fill the role of Assistant Coach.

The Rox will open the 2025 season at Minot on May 26th and will host Badlands on May 30th for its home opener.