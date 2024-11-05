St. Cloud Rox Announce Manager’s Return For 2025

The St. Cloud Rox will reunite with 2024 Field Manager Nick Studdard for the 2025 season. While last year was Studdard's first as manager with the team, next season will be his fifth overall with the franchise.

“The entire Rox organization is excited to have Nick back leading the team. He loves the Central Minnesota community and all of Rox Nation as much as anybody. He will help keep the Rox winning culture on and off the field,” said St. Cloud Rox Co-Owner and General Manager Scott Schreiner in a press release.

Studdard joined the Rox in 2021 and since that season the team's 186-87 record is the best in the entire Northwoods League. Those four seasons also included three trips to the Great Plains Championship game and back-to-back 50-win seasons.

In addition to the on-field success, Studdard has been instrumental in the off-field endeavors of the franchise as well, including player visits to youth shelters, baseball camps and lessons and guest speaking engagements.

“I am super thrilled to be coming back to St. Cloud for a fifth season! To be around such great assistant coaches, front office, players, interns, host families, and the best fans in the Northwoods League made this decision an absolute no-brainer! The whole organization is top-notch... Our goal is to continue to strive to bring another championship to St. Cloud! We know the product on the field will continue to make the community and the fan base of Central Minnesota proud," Studdard said in a team press release.

