St. Cloud Rox Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

The sounds of the ballpark, the smell of the popcorn, the taste of the beer... and that weird clip where the guy calls the cops from Eucalyptus Drive. We are all looking forward to Rox games at Joe Faber Field, and we are only a month away from being able to do so!

With the season fast approaching (the Rox home opener is on May 30th), the team announced an amazing array of promotional nights. Here are some of the highlights.

On May 30th, former Minnesota Twins pitcher Pat Mahomes will be on hand to throw out the first pitch and sign autographs for fans. In addition, there will be a fireworks display after the game.

Other fireworks nights for the Rox in 2025 include June 14, June 27, July 2, July 18, July 25 and August 8th.

On June 7th, Minnesota broadcaster Joe Schmit will be at the ballpark to meet and greet fans and sign copies of his children's book "The Right Thing To Do: The Joe Mauer Story."

The Rox will celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, June 15th with a special ticket package. For $32, fans will get two tickets to the day's game and a grilling apron for dad. A pre-game catch on the field with dad will also be available from 3:05 to 3:30.

On June 17th, the first 300 kids through the turnstiles will receive a youth-sized replica jersey.

Fans attending the game on June 24th can get a stadium blanket, if they are one of the first 300 through the gates that night.

June 28th is the date for the Rox annual Piggy Bank Giveaway and Quarter Drop. $1,000 in quarters will be dropped onto the field after the game and the first 275 through the gates will receive a piggy bank to collect the coins.

The Rox will host one of their most popular nights of the summer on July 7th. That would be 'Bark in the Park' night, where fans can bring their pups to the game!

Fans attending the team's doubleheader on July 9th will be treated to Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act during the 12:05 matinee, while the folks at the 6:35 nightcap will receive a Rox Rally Towel.

The first 450 fans through the gates on July 24th will receive a Chisel the Elf bobblehead, which salutes the 2005 Will Ferrell movie 'Elf.'

On Wednesday, August 6th former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase will be at Joe Faber Field to meet fans and throw out the first pitch. Gates open at 5:35 p.m..

The St. Cloud Rox can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.