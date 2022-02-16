St. Cloud Police Respond to Fight At Apollo, One Arrested

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police responded to Apollo High School after several fights broke out Tuesday night.

Police responded to complaints of fighting between kids at the high school basketball game. The fight was broken up by officers and school staff.

At around 9:00 p.m. officers noticed another fight outside the school and intervened. A girl was taken into custody for fighting. Police say during the arrest, she resisted and assaulted the officer.

She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital to be treated for her injuries before being released to a parent.

The St. Cloud Police Department plans to forward the case to the Stearns County Attorney's office for possible charges related to 4th degree assault, obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct.