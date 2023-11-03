We, as a society, have been more focused on living a more healthy lifestyle. Some succeed at this much better than others. But most people are interested in getting to a healthier "you".

Since the pandemic, many people have been working out at home a bit more than usual. That meant that gyms were needing to put in some more and different services if they wanted to maintain memberships. Many gyms were offering online coaches and trainers. Now, some gyms have taken that to an even further step up.

This new trend involves iFit and provide more streaming workouts to couple with the machines at the actual gym.

In 2020, Planet Fitness, which parent company is based in New Hamphshire, made this statement:

The cool thing is that the new machines and streaming services such as iFit are now available in the St. Cloud Planet Fitness. This has just happened within the last couple of months, so a little later than some of the other gyms, but at least they are now here!

The great thing about this is that it's a new level of workout that can also be accessed at home. Bad thing is that if you don't have an iPhone, this particular service does not work. But you can still access the virtual coaches and trainers through the Planet Fitness app. Joy!

