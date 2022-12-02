St. Cloud Park and Rec Hosting Pickleball Toy Drive

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Grab your friends and enjoy a friendly game of pickleball this weekend.

St. Cloud Park and Recreation and the Northern Paddles Pickleball Club are hosting a Pickleball Toy Drive at Whitney Recreation Center.

For the price of one new, unwrapped toy or a monetary donation to the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Drive, you can play pickleball Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

All donations will go to bringing smiles to the faces of kids in the central Minnesota area.

No advanced registration is required, just show up and have a good time.