St. Cloud Norsemen To Host A Pair Of Playoff Games This Weekend

The St. Cloud Norsemen swept the Aberdeen Wings in the first round of the NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs to set up a second-round matchup with top seed Austin.

That series began last weekend in Austin, with the Norsemen stealing home ice advantage with a game one, overtime win on Friday. The win was a bit controversial as a Bruins skater was down on the ice during the scoring of the winning goal. After a few minutes of conversation among themselves, the officials decided the goal would stand.

The winner was scored by Anthony Ruklic:

The Norsemen didn't get to celebrate the win for long before falling 6-1 on Saturday, which tied the series at a game apiece.

The Norsemen will come home for games three and four Friday and Saturday at the MAC. If necessary, a deciding game five would be played on Monday in Austin.

The winner of this series advances to the Robertson Cup Finals in Blaine, which is a best-of-three series.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday night at the MAC. Tickets for the game start at $5 and all youth hockey players wearing their team's sweater will get into the game for free.

Hockey fans can hear our interview with Norsemen Director Of Operations Erick Zamora Wednesday afternoon on WJON from 1-2 p.m..

