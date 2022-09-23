St. Cloud Norsemen Open Their Season At The MAC

ST. CLOUD -- Hockey returns to central Minnesota Friday.

The St. Cloud Norsemen will open their season at home against the Austin Bruins.

The team fell in the semifinal round of the playoffs last year, despite having a record-setting season.

Head Coach Corey Millen says there is a buzz in the locker room leading up to the home opener.

I think anytime you have your home opener it's an exciting event. We are playing against a rival so it's going to be an interesting night and expect it to be fun.

Millen says they have a lot of new faces this year and will look to rely on their six veterans as the season begins.

We will lean on our veteran guys, the guys who have been around and know what's going on. We hope they will lead by example and we will go from there.

Some local faces on the roster include Blake Perbix, Jordan Zelenak and Reid Bogenholm.

Drop of the puck is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the MAC. Tickets for the game are $10 for adults and $8 for students.