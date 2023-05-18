St. Cloud Nonprofit to Use State Grant for Recovery Project
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The state of Minnesota is giving a local non-profit agency a significant grant to continue fighting substance use disorder.
The Recovery Community Network will use the $300,000 grant to help people who have substance abuse problems and also have served their sentences. The goal is to reduce readmission rates and increase recovery so they can effectively reenter the community.
The RCO is one of seven organizations chosen to participate in the pilot project.
The grant will be administered over a three-year period.
The Recovery Community Network is located in St. Cloud and provides free services to those living with or seeking help with a substance use disorder.
