St. Cloud Man Struck By Vehicle Near Rockville

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car.

The Minnesota State Patrol says just before 8:00 a.m. a car was heading north on Highway 23 at County Road 6 in Rockville, when the driver lost control and struck a pedestrian.

The victim, 53-year-old Abdulahi Mohamed Omer, was taken to CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 53-year-old Ahmed Oumer of Waite Park, was not hurt.

Authorities say the roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

