St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Promoting Prostitution

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for promoting prostitution after allowing women to use his apartment for sex.

A Stearns County judge sentenced 55-year-old John Elrod to five years and five months in prison. He gets credit for 134 days in the county jail.

Court records show an undercover officer responded to an ad posted on a website known to advertise prostitution. The undercover officer struck an agreement to pay for sex acts.

Record show officers made contact with the victims who said their friend named "John" would let them use his 2nd-floor apartment to engage in prostitution in exchange for money, beer, and cigarettes.

Records show Elrod admitted to investigators he received roughly $100 from one victim and a few cans of chewing tobacco from the other victim in exchange for him letting them use his apartment.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in April.

