St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to String of Vehicle Thefts

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man with a lengthy criminal history has pleaded guilty to several vehicle thefts dating back to June of 2020.

Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney pleaded guilty to stealing a motorcycle in St. Cloud in June 2020, fleeing police on a stolen motorcycle in July of 2020, a St. Cloud motorcycle theft in August 2020, theft-by-swindle for giving a fake cashier's check to buy a pickup in Albany, theft-by-swindle for buying a car at Vos Motors with a fake cashier's check last April, another stolen motorcycle in St. Cloud last May, and a stolen motorcycle in St. Joseph in June.

Four other charges involving theft were dismissed.

Stearns County court records show Magney has drugs and theft charges on his record dating back as far as 2011.

Magney will be sentenced on the most recent charges in March.

