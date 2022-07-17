St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty for His Role in Avon Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has pleaded guilty to his role in the crime.

Twenty-one-year-old Grant Monaghan of St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced on September 8th.

Authorities have also formally charged 21-year-old Emmanuel Johnson of St. Cloud with the same charge. In addition, aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and being a felon in possession of gun charges have been filed.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says Johnson was arrested on a warrant in Harvey, Illinois in March. Johnson is still awaiting extradition and has no pending court hearings.

Court records show the shooting happened in a gun deal gone bad.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Char Avenue Northeast in Avon on the morning of March 8th.

Police were called to the scene after an 18-year-old man said he was shot in the chest. The victim was airlifted to a hospital where he underwent surgery.

Court records show Monaghan turned himself in after the incident and provided details on the shooting.

Court records allege Monaghan said it was "Smurf" who shot the victim during a deal to sell a gun. "Smurf" was later identified as Johnson.

Monaghan said Johnson robbed the victim of the money and shot him once in the chest.

