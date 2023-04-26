St. Cloud Man Indicted for 1st-Degree Premeditated Murder

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Benton County grand jury has indicted a St. Cloud man on 1st-degree premeditated murder and one count of 2nd-degree murder with intent after a shooting incident that killed a woman outside an east St. Cloud business.

Thirty-six-year-old Michael Carpenter is accused of shooting 28-year-old Nicole Hammond after she rebuffed his romantic advances.

Hammond was shot in the neck outside of Dubow Textile on October 24th and died at the scene.

Police say a review of the Hammond's phone showed several text messages between the two from the previous night where the woman said she didn't want to be touched or manipulated by Carpenter and that he shouldn't make it uncomfortable at work.

The woman's co-workers told police Carpenter had made numerous advances toward her over the past month, but the advances were repeatedly rebuffed. They also noted Carpenter had a bad temper.

After the shooting, officers learned Carpenter was at his sister's house in Sauk Rapids and arrested him there.

A search warrant was used to search his vehicle. Police say they found a loaded 9mm handgun in the back seat. Court records show the bullets matched the brand and style of the shell casing found at the scene.

Carpenter is being held on $4-million bail.

