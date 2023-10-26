St. Cloud Man Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash on I-94
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Stearns County Thursday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup and a semi were eastbound on Interstate 94 near St. Augusta when a Jeep Wrangler was entering eastbound I-94 from County Road 75. The patrol says as the Jeep went to merge, it lost traction, spun out, and was hit by the pickup and then the semi.
The driver of the Jeep, 30-year-old Joshua Kenning of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two people from North Dakota in the pickup, 40-year-old Shawn Eggermont of Galesburg, North Dakota, and 31-year-old Alyson Martin of Kindred, North Dakota were not hurt.
The semi driver, 66-year-old Rick Sellman from North Branch was not hurt either.
The patrol says the roadway was wet and there was an unknown fluid spill on the ramp.
The crash happened just before 10:00 a.m.
