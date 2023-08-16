St. Cloud Man Hurt in Morrison County Motorcycle Crash

St. Cloud Man Hurt in Morrison County Motorcycle Crash

Braden Gunem

TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Morrison County on Tuesday.

It happened near the intersection of Nature Road and Great River Road just after 5:00 p.m. That's approximately two miles east of Bowlus in Two Rivers Township.

The sheriff's office says 58-year-old Michael Eisenreich was heading east on Nature Road when a deer ran out in front of the bike, causing him to lose control and crash.

Eisenreich was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

 

 

